Ever since he crossed over from Bobi Wine’s People Power to ruling party-National Resistance Movement (NRM), blogger Ashburg Katto’s social media life has never been the same.

Despite all trials, Katto managed to sustain the pressure and stood his ground to support NRM , till recently when Facebook management blocked his account for violating the social media platform’s terms and conditions.

Not happy about that move, Katto gave the Facebook team a week ultimatum to return his account or else their application will be shut down in Uganda, but after his threats failing to come to life, the blogger on Friday decided to quit the platform for good.

In a video making rounds on social media, Katto blamed political wars for making his social media life a living hell.

“I have officially given up, I am not going to go back to Facebook, I’ve gone my friends, but I’ve gone in a lot of pain, I’ve left cursing because Facebook has been my job, it has been my mother and my father, its were I’ve been getting what to eat, it has been my everything,” he said in a video.

NRM’s ‘Big fish’ acknowledged that his downfall was caused by political wars, and he assured his fans that he will never comeback to Facebook, and the shared video was his last post on the social media platform.

Lastly, he threatened Facebook proprietor Mark Zuckerberg that if he fails to call him directly in a period of one year, it will be the end of Facebook in Africa.

“But I want to send some simple message to my friend, my mentor Mark Zuckerberg, dear Mark, you have only one year and if I don’t get a direct call from you within that space of one year, believe me that will be the end of Facebook in Africa.”