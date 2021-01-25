As many social media ‘haters’ thought it will end in tears, well the joke is on their side for singer Rema Namakula and husband Hamza Sebunya are still madly in love, like never before.

Rema and Hamza’s relationship has always received a backlash from some online in-laws given their constant public display of affection ‘PDA’ and highly advertised love.

But Rema is not ready to stop showing love for her husband on the internet; on Sunday as Hamza was adding a year older, the couple did a beautiful photo-shoot and as usual, Rema splashed their photos all over social media and penned down a lovely message for the doctor.

“My peace and calm, you bring out the best in me, cheers to forever with you. More life hubby my sweet mutima.” She said on her social media pages on Sunday.

Rema and Hamza made their relationship official on November 14, 2019, when the singer introduced him to her parents in a glamorous introduction ceremony which took place in Nabbingo.

Before Hamza, Rema was in a relationship with fellow singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo with whom she has a daughter, but they parted ways after five year of cohabiting.