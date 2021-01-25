Singer Hassan ‘George William’ Kigozi aka Geosteady has revealed that he is free to have an official relationship with any woman since he never had any legal commitment with his ex-lover Prima Kardashi.

Geosteady and Prima always had an on and off relationship for a while, till a few months back when they both decided to officially announce their breakup via social media.

Although many of their fans had hopes of a makeup since the couple has two beautiful daughters and Geosteady officially visited Prima’s parents in a Kukyala ceremony, the singer destroyed all chances of regaining his family back again.

And during an interview with a local media outlet on Saturday, Geosteady said that he is free to do whatever he wants because he never had any legal commitment with Prima for their relationship wasn’t official, instead, it was just a mere friendship.

“I’ve never been married; I’ve never been into a marriage. I’ve never done any introduction ceremony. It was simply a relationship, I broke off, we broke off and I don’t think I allowed that to happen without a reason,” he said.

During their recent breakup saga, Geosteady pointed out domestic violence as a reason that pushed him to breakup with Prima.

“Will men ever be victims of domestic violence oba? Are we even entitled to the same rights as women??and you who judge and abuse me do you even know what behind the scenes carry? THINK ABOUT IT,” he said.