Singer Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool has continued to ‘dig holes’ in Bobi Wine’s recent claims, in which he insinuated that government wanted to harm his family.

Last week, presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine flew his biological children to United States of America ahead of the general elections. But after several people started to question his action, he quickly went on Facebook with a defence, noting that he did so after receiving information that government wanted to harm his children.

“As we near elections, I received credible information from sources within the system of plans by the regime to cause physical harm to my children,” read Bobi’s post in parts as he tried to defend self for taking his family to USA.

But Bobi Wine’s nemesis Bebe Cool is not buying the former’s allegation; and according to him, if Museveni wanted to cause harm on the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament’s children, he would have accessed them through him (Bebe Cool) because their sons (Alpha Ssali and Solomon Kampala) are close friends.

“If the state wanted to kill Bobi’s children, they’d do so through me, Solomon, Bobi’s son comes to my home every time to play with my son Alpha Thierry. These two children are close friends and nothing has been done to him, shouldn’t that tell you something?” Bebe Cool said during an interview with a local media channel.