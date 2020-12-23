2020 will certainly go down as one of the worst years for singer Ykee Benda after his application to lead the association of Uganda’s Stingy men has been met with stiff resistance from members who claim his past reckless expenditure on defected lover Martha Kay serves as a bad example.

Following Martha Kay’s public admission that singer A Pass was the greatest man she had met all her life and that she felt blessed to have him, the Mpaka records CEO resolved to quit relationships and instead join the association so as to block one avenue that has been consuming much of his hard earned money.

” Dear Stingy Men’s Association SMAU, please look into my Papers ASAP, I badly wanna be your President. I am experienced enough to take you forward, ” reads his humble appeal.

In response however, members outrightly rejected his bid on account of his past extravagance including the much dime he reportedly spent on Martha Kay at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

A one member called Leftnant Ssozi Brian wondered how their prospective president had his way to the first class resort which is a rare reserve for wealth spenders.

“Stingy men don’t even reach the gate of Speke Resort, what had you gone to do there? Application denied.

In response, Benda who had no excuse whatsoever begged for mercy from the judges thus,

“Bambi mumpe nfugemu at least one month. Sijja kulemera kuntebe. SMAU OYEE, ”

But his pleas seemed to land on deaf ears as resistance from members just grew stronger and louder.

” Ssebo, you can’t begin from the top office. That’s demeaning our administration. You should first be a spokesperson tulabe experience gyolina…, ” A one Mutesasira Shakespeare Araphat told him off.

Ivan Vandrous Junior, a member took the the handsome but unlucky singer through article one of the association stipulating the dos and don’ts thus denting his presidential ambitions further.

“For a person to become a member of SMAU, he shall have gone through a rigorous scrutiny of their wallet and their ways of life. Men who pledge at weddings shall not be granted membership. Men who pick up their dates and drop them off shall as well not be considered for membership..”

Samir Al Wagaba disqualified him on account of his three year old son Dante having a Facebook page which according to him could lead the association into a storm.

” Even your kid #Dante has a Facebook page literally meaning he has a smart phone at that tender age. You will lead us to doom.”