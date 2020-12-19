Singer Eric Opoka aka EeZzy has vowed not to slide back after the Ministry of Health requested Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) to have his hit song “Tumbiza Sound” banned from all media platforms.

Five years hustling with music, EeZzy eventually managed to record his first hit song which has put him on top of all charts, and now the Ministry wants to take fame away from him.

According to the Ministry, Tumbiza sounds send misleading information on Covid-19 and it should be banned from broadcasting on electronic and social media.

But EeZzy said on Friday, that in the song, he was giving suggestion on how they can follow Ministry of Health Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) when bars are open, but he wasn’t trying to mislead the public on Covid-19.

“In the song I was informing the Ministry that we can also sanitize, wear face masks and also keep social distance if they open bars, but I don’t know why they put so much emphasis on other lines which seem negative to them,” he said.

However, banning Tumbiza sound will not be the end of road for him as he promised that if the Ministry of Health succeeds, he has the capacity to release better songs because he writes his own music.

Banning of this song was made public in a letter dated December 4, 2020, in which the Ministry’s Director for General Health Service Dr Henry G Mwebesa noted that the song has caused misinformation among different audiences and subsequently creating complacency among the public.

“it has been noted with concern that there’s a song being broadcasted on electronic and social media with messages contradicting the Ministry of Health standard operating procedures on Covid-19 prevention titled ‘Tumbiza sound’ by Eric Opoka aka EeZzy. The message in this song has in turn caused misinformation among different audiences and subsequently created complacency among the public,” reads the notice.