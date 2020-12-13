Former Miss Uganda 2011 Sylvia Namutebi is set to represent Uganda in the forthcoming Mrs. World beauty pageant.

This pageant race was created in 1984 to celebrate married women, and this year’s event will be happening in March, 2021 in Sri Lanka where Namutebi will be battling with over 50 contestants.

Namutebi has been one of the most active former beauty queens and has been working hand in hand with the Miss Uganda Foundation to groom and mentor fellow beauty queens.

And through her social media page, she shared this exciting news and requested her fans to go online and vote for her.

“Well I just won the title of Mrs. Uganda World, this is such an exciting moment for me. Please follow the Mrs. World page and show some support,” she shared on Saturday.

Mrs. World pageant features directors from over 80 countries which has elevated the combined system to the largest and most successful of its genre in the world.

Currently, Sri Lanka’s Caroline Jurie holds the 2020 Mrs. World title and she won this after defeating 51 contestants in a beauty race which was held in Las Vegas, United States of America.