Team No Sleep (TNS) singing diva Sheebah Karungi has seriously got a lot of relationship issues and she has explained why men fear dating her.

The singer confessed during Alex Muhangi’s virtual comedy store show that happened a few days ago, saying that many men fear successful women like her, that’s why they fear approaching her.

“I now believe men fear successful women, that’s the reason they don’t ask me out, they know I have money and they can’t just impress me with it,” Sheebah told Muhangi.

The 31-year-old singer recently gave herself a consolation, saying that she has taken long without giving birth or getting marriage because she chooses too.

“On issues of kids and marriage, I hear you have started talking a lot about them since I am 31 years now but let me make it clear. You are used to people who get married at 15 and give birth at 17, I have a sister who did that but that isn’t the kind of life I want for myself,” Sheebah said during her 31st birthday celebration.

However, following her current confession, maybe the singer has taken long to have a serious relationship because men fear taking her out.