Musician Moses Ssali commonly known as Bebe Cool has vowed to also start breaking Covid-19 guidelines that were put up by the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Commission to control the spread of the novel virus during campaigns.

Bebe Cool says he cannot look on when his nemesis Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is breaking the rules.

Appearing on NBS TV’s Uncut show on Tuesday, the wire- wire singer said he was stopped from gathering masses when campaigning for President Museveni, but presidential candidate Bobi Wine is doing exactly the same and the Electoral Commission is keeping quiet over the matter.

“As NRM supporter, I know Bobi Wine, in fact, he is using my manuscript to play his games and this time I’m going against all his next campaigns, I have emptied my bank accounts purposely to show him how this game is being played,” he said.

Bebe Cool added that he signed contracts with some youth to go back in the field ready to face with anybody against NRM.

“This time is different, and I want to tell all NRM politicians that this battle is for artistes. Let no one deceive you that Bobi Wine is competing with President Museveni, that is impossible because Mzee Museveni is a class above. So, this is my battle with him. Bobi Wine has deliberately continued to violate the EC’s regulations including those of Covid-19. That being the case, I’m also going to violate them, whether police sprays tear-gas on me, whether government puts charges on me for gathering masses let it be but I will not let Bobi Wine make us look like fools,” he added.