Presidential Advisor on youth and Artistes affairs Jennifer Nakanguubi alias Full Figure has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.
Full Figure who couldn’t contain her excitement broke the wonderful news on Monday via her Facebook page.
She named her new born baby, Museveni Kairos Pearl.
“I can’t thank God enough for you my handsome son Museveni Kairos Pearl welcome to this wonderful world,” Full Figure said.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com