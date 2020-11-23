Singer Ykee Benda has been involved in a car accident.

The accident happened on Monday morning.

The singer was travelling with his son and baby mama Julie Batenga by the time of the incident.

“Thank you God for another Chance to live 🙏🙏. Got an accident with my family my son Dante & his mother Julie Batenga who didn’t get any problem. We thank God for a second chance,” Ykee Benda, who was injured posted on his Facebook page o Monday.