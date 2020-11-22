Leone Island CEO, Singer Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone is set to unveil his own Television station.

Just like Tanzanian bongo flava artiste Diamond Platnumz is doing with his successful Wasafi Television and Wasafi Radio, our very own ‘Doctor’ Chameleone is soon unveiling his Leone Television as he celebrates 20 years in the music game.

The Kampala Lord mayor candidate shared this excitement through his Instagram page that in a few days or months, Leone Television will be showing on GOTV channel 541 and on free to Air decoders.

“20 years down the road! Leone Television Loading for all my youths, #ALAALI OUR TELEVISION STATION LOADING! Signal Channel 541 Go TV and free to air,” he noted.

2020 has surely been a blessed year for Chameleone, from having a successful music career to successfully joining active politics, now Leone Television is on its way.

However, we are not sure whether Leone TV will live to see its first anniversary, since the ‘bayuda’ singer has over the years invested in several businesses which failed to work out.

Years back, he partnered with a certain company to produce Chameleone phones, but these phones failed to impress, and recently, he joined the bar business when he opened up DNA Bar and Lounge but it collapsed too.

But we hope that Leone Television business will work out successfully for him.