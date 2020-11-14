Mpaka Records boss Wycliffe Tugume aka Ykee Benda has officially reopened his audio and video studio which was recently closed over theft.

A few days ago, Benda came in the news crying after a thief broke into his studio and stole most of his equipment, something that forced him to close its premises for a while to allow investigations into the matter.

And after the thief was apprehended and some equipment successfully recovered recently, the studio is now back to business and the singer shared this interesting news through his social media page.

“We are back, stronger and better. God is good we managed to put the studio together again, we managed to locate out Mac that had thousands of projects for the label and clients. We have so far failed to find our stolen speakers,” he shared.