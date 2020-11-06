South African based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has finally reunited with her ex-husband Diamond Platnumz after spending over three years at loggerheads.

The former couple had a terrible breakup in 2017. Zari decided to move on with a new boyfriend Kingbae and Diamond too moved on with a Kenyan socialite Tanasha Donna, but both their relationships failed to workout for long and as we talk now, Zari and Diamond aren’t in any serious relationship.

Recently this couple decided to reconcile and make peace for the sake of their two children (Nillan and Tiffah Dangote), and on Thursday, Zari took a flight back to Tanzania with the Kids to re-unite her family.

However, in an interview with a Tanzanian local news channel, Zari said that she didn’t travel to Tanzania to ignite her relationship with the bongo Flava star, but she is only there to re-unite her kids with their father.

“There is one thing we African don’t understand. We don’t know what is called co-parenting. Even if he has somebody, I can still come because this is home for the kids regardless of what happened between us because we are co-parenting,” she said.

When asked where she will be spending the nights from, the socialite disclosed that she is not sure yet, but might sleep over at their home with Diamond since they are co-parenting, or sleep at the hotel.