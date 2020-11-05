Presidential Advisor on Youths and Artistes affairs Jennifer Nakanguubi alias Full Figure has explained why she was kicked out of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential manifesto launch event.

On Monday, President Yoweri Museveni launched his 2021 manifesto in an event which took place at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, but despite being a strong NRM Advocate and a Presidential Advisor, Full Figure was kicked out of the event like a chicken thief.

The struggling singer kept on pleading, “I am pregnant please let me rest here, I didn’t invite myself, Lumumba gave me the invitation, she told me to wait for her here’ don’t tell me to leave”, but the on duty Presidential security detail still denied her from accessing the venue.

During an interview with Uncut on Wednesday, Full Figure affirmed that she had everything in order, for she had a valid invitation card, Covid-19 test results and her name was in the registers book, but there is a group of NRM leaders who never wanted her presence.

“I was on the list and they even ticked my name in the registers book, and then came another man who called me out. They knew that Muzeeyi was going to talk about me and praise me. Ever since Museveni started praising me they have now turned into my enemies,” she said.

Adding that she will try to get access to that registers book and show it to haters who are laughing at her, thinking that she wasn’t invited for the function.