Presidential Advisor on matters of the youth and artistes Jennifer Nakanguubi alias Full Figure has claimed that singer Bebe Cool is jealous of her because she is more hardworking and cherished at NRM than him.

On Monday, Full Figure was bounced at NRM manifesto launch at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort for allegedly presenting a fake invitation card to security.

“I was given this card by Aisha. Why do you treat us as if we are your enemies,” Full Figure was heard pleading with security officers.

“I’m pregnant please let me rest from here. I’m waiting for Lumumba,she has told me that she is coming. Lumumba called me for the card and I was tested for COVID. Not just that, we are checked on a weekly basis and the results are there but I don’t understand why you keep restricting me.”

On the other hand, a man dressed in an army uniform was seen and heard explaining to Full Figure that among the results they received, hers were not available and that he had been ordered not to let her in.

“Your name was not among the results I got and when I called, they told me to restrict your entrance for the meantime,” he said.

Following the Full Figure’s embarrassing moment, Bebe Cool blamed the faded singer for her woes. He said that she deserved what she got since she loves to be in camera.

“Given her current status, Full Figure would have avoided the embarrassment but because she loves limelight she had to be face it. If they tell you that your not invited here, please leave but now see what she had to go through,” Bebe Cool said during an interview with a local media outlet on Tuesday.

However, in response, Full Figure said Bebe Cool is saying all that because he is jealous of her.

“Soon I will do a live video and explain to people of what exactly happened but am so disappointed in you Bebe since that incident you have never contacted me to ask what exactly happened but your rushing into conclusions to extent of saying all this. One thing I know is that ever since I joined NRM I turned out to be a right choice abasinga nemuyinga forgetting that you had the moment to deliver but instead failed. For all along you have been silent nga wanyiga kuba obanja Kati wakomyewo saawa ya mikolo ate nze abadde ku ground nga nkola onafuya totandika kyotamale muganda wange,” Full Figure said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.