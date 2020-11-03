Events Promoter Balaam Barugahara has comforted Full Figure who was on Monday bounced at President Yoweri Museveni’s manifesto launch.

In his consoling message following the incident, Balaam advised the Presidential Advisor on matters of the youth and Artistes to remain strong since she was better than all the perpetrators behind her embarrassing moment.

“Jennifer Full Figure my Boss be Strong You are better than all combined. I respect& love You. “Buli lyoyambuka kibaluma, ” the renowned NRM power broker posted on his Facebook page on Monday.

Full Figure, real name Jennifer Nakanguubi was put to shame by President Museveni’s security detail which barred her from accessing Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort where NRM was launching its presidential candidate’s manifesto ahead of 2021 general elections.

After getting duly nominated earlier in the day, Museveni and other NRM members headed to Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort to launch their manifesto.

Full Figure was among the tens of excited NRM supporters who couldn’t wait to attend the function.

Unlike her colleagues, the faded singer was bounced on the entry after allegedly presenting a fake invitation card.

“I was given this card by Aisha. Why do you treat us as if we are your enemies,” Full Figure was heard pleading.

“I’m pregnant please let me rest from here. I’m waiting for Lumumba,she has told me that she is coming. Lumumba called me for the card and I was tested for COVID. Not just that, we are checked on a weekly basis and the results are there but I don’t understand why you keep restricting me.”

On the other hand, a man dressed in an army uniform was seen and heard explaining to Full Figure that among the results they received, hers were not available and that he had been ordered not to let her in.

“Your name was not among the results I got and when I called, they told me to restrict your entrance for the meantime,” he said.

After the embarrassment, Full Figure was quick to run to her Facebook page to explain herself.

She accused Mafias in NRM of fighting her because she turned out to be more hardworking than them.

“MAFIA games against me. The spark off point was me not being the Full Figure they thought I was and turned out to be hardworking wat happened to mankind,” Full Figure posted.