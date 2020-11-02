DJ Roja has fulfilled his promise of showing up in NBS TV studios while putting on a boxer and ladies high heels.

On Sunday, the celebrated DJ who co-hosts NBS TV’s After 5 vowed to appear for the show while putting on a boxer and high heels incase Arsenal defeated Manchester United in the English Premier League match.

“If Arsenal beats Man U …tomor I will do After 5 in a boxer and high heels,” DJ Roja posted on his social media pages yesterday.

And guess what, Man-U lost to Arsenal (1-0).

After losing the bet this is how, DJ Roja showed up at NBS’ After 5 show on Monday;