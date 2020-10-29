Singer George William Kigozi alias Geosteady has promised to make an impressive music comeback with his new 16-truck album called Love Letters.

Popularly known for his love ballads like, Owoma, Tokendeeza, Ndiwamululu among others, Geosteady admitted to have spent quite a long time without releasing any good music for his fans but on Friday this week, he will be unveiling his monster 16-truck album.

Recently through his social media page, ‘Blackman’ promised his fans that they will find his new album full of love, uplifting and touching basing on the songs included on it.

“Been asleep for too long but my dream has been in action. Friends of George The Great on Friday 30/Oct/2020 I give you 16 personalised love letters from me to you. May you find them uplifting, touching and most importantly full of Love. I hereby present to you my Sophomores ALBUM titled LOVE LETTER,” he said.

Geosteady joins fellow singers like Sheebah Karungi (Samali), Irene Ntale (Sukaali), Mith (The Ugandan) among others who have released music albums amid Covid-19 crisis.