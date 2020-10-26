When South African music icon Lucky Dube sung ‘Nobody can stop Reggea,’ in ‘Reggea Strong’, it was meant for days like these.

When Covid-19 brought almost everything across the country and the entire world to a halt – including musical concerts such as the Annual Jazz Safari, solutions needed to be found.

And like the saying goes these days, several years after Dube’s death, ‘nobody can stop’ the 13th edition of the ‘All Music Safari 2020’ due Sunday, November 1.

Unlike the past editions that saw music lovers gather at the Lugogo Cricket Oval or Serena Hotel’s Victoria Hall in their myriads to enjoy the sounds of international artistes such as Mya, Ginuwine, Yola Semedo, Marcus Anderson, Richard Bona, Joe Thomas, Keith Sweat, Karyn Whyte among others, this time around performances will be streamed live on NTV Uganda as well as https://ugandarotarycancer.org.

According to veteran artiste Tshaka Mayanja this year’s digital ‘Tanqueray All Music Safari 2020’ will feature some of Uganda’s best Soul-R&B, Jazz, Funk and Afro Soul bands and artistes.

These include Kaz Kasozi, Tonya Michelle Ahenda, Joel Kisakye, Julius Sese, Amani Baya, LG Kintu, Spyda Mc, Mseto Nation of Aloysius Migadde, Matovu Lawrence.

James Jozee and Noah Saha of the Gogosimo Band Kenya will support the local cast.

Uganda Breweries Limited’s Annette Nakiyaga, told this website that they are glad to be a part of the team that will ‘be adding sophistication and glamour’ to the concert.

“This is going to be a picnic edition so we encourage all of you to enjoy the show in the comfort of your home, do not miss out!,” Nakiyaga, the Head of International Premium Spirits and Ready Drinks at UBL said.

Although the concert will be live and totally free online, Mayanja called upon Ugandans to donate towards supporting cancer patients to access treatment and meals because the Uganda Cancer Society Patient Access Programs have been drastically affected by Covid-19.

“Donate to this cause by dialing *252# on all major telecommunications networks, Select Option 4-M-ticket then Select Option 1-All Music Safari. You can also use Www.Quicket.co.ug and click on Music Safari For Cancer Care to donate,” he said at a press conference recently.

While enjoying the show which kicks off at 3pm, take fun photos or videos and share on your social media platforms and tag #MusicSafari4CancerCare.