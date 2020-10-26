Guntalk CEO Crescent Baguma aka Beenie Gunter and girlfriend Nickie berry have welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

A few days back, Beenie gave a hint and revealed that he was warming up to be a father, this after he shared a picture of his heavily pregnant girlfriend Nickie Berry and captioned it “You deserve the world”.

And on Monday morning, the excited singer shared news on his Instagram page revealing that ‘it is a boy’, and being a strong believer in Christ, they named their baby after one of the strongest men in the bible called Joshua.

According to sources close to the young couple, Nickie gave birth to the little one on Tuesday 20th October 2020 but they decided to keep it to themselves until today morning when they broke the news.

“You are sent by God to come and redefine my world, I have been waiting for you long time my heavenly sent son Joshua. My world depends on you and to you my lovely biggest surprise Nickie Berry, you’re the true definition of strength in love and strength in God, how would I know if I never met you? Love and respect from Daddy you will forever get,” he said.

Beenie was recently caught up in a child neglect drama when a woman identified as Fiona Akankwasa appeared in the news claiming that she used to have an intimate relationship with the singer which later resulted into a baby.

However, the singer denied all those allegations, claiming that it was all fake news aimed at destroying his name, and further, the DNA test done on him and the baby proved that he wasn’t his biological father.