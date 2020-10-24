Singer Rose Kankunda aka Nina Roz is not bothered by what social media critics are saying about her intimacy with fellow singer Daddy Andre.

On Friday, the couple secretly held an official introduction ceremony at Nina Roz’s parents, only to be betrayed by some of the guests who leaked the events photos online.

Since then, several social media users have had a lot to say about this new couple being that a few months ago, Andre was in a ‘serious’ relationship with singer Angella Katatumba and after going through a terrible breakup, several female upcoming artistes came in the news accusing Andre of sexual harassment.

Nina too was on several occasions linked to having an intimate relationship with Kazibwe Dante, the CEO of ArtMark films and singer Beenie Gunter who also happens to be Daddy Andre’s close friend.

And now that a lot is being said about her entanglement with Andre, Nina has come out to defend their relationship, noting that no one is perfect but she choose to be imperfect with Andre.

“If no body is perfect, then all that I want is to be imperfect with you. Daddy Andre…your love!” she said through her social media page on Saturday.

Recently Katatumba warned Nina about Andre and advised her to take him for an HIV/AIDS test, however, madly in Love Nina doesn’t care about what anyone says about them.