Singer Angella Katatumba has swallowed her pride and congratulated her ex-lover Daddy Andre together with his new fiance Nina Roz who have held a successful introduction ceremony today Friday.

The renowned music producer and Nina Roz have been in a secret intimate relationship until today when they decided to make it official.

Among the people who congratulated the new couple is Katatumba who shared a warm message to the couple through her social media page, saying “Congratulations Daddy Andre and Nina Roz.”

Although a section of social media users doubt her ‘cool happy face’, a few days back Katatumba said that she wasn’t against Andre’s move of legalizing a relationship with Nina Roz because she also moved on with a new guy after things failed to work out between the two.

“I don’t follow emotion, and the white man says ‘one man’s meat is another man’s poison’. Andre wasn’t good enough for me but he is perfect for her, I don’t care what they do with their lives, am happy in another relationship and don’t care what he does with his life too,” Katatumba said.

Recently, Katatumba claimed that she dumped Daddy Andre after he refused to take an HIV/AIDS test, and for that reason, she advised Nina Roz not to risk her life by just falling for Andre without first confirming his health status.