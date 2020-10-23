Singer Alexander Bagonza aka A Pass has gone political and revealed reasons why he thinks President Yoweri Museveni should leave his position for someone else to take over.

Although the singer isn’t siding with any political party or presidential candidate, he noted through his social media page on Wednesday that he loves President Museveni very much but he must accept that he has failed Uganda.

A Pass further noted that Museveni always makes powerful statements but with zero work, and for that among other reasons, he should be proud of the little things he has done for the country and retire with love.

“#M7MustGo – with all due respect and love. I love the president of my country Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and I thank him for everything, good and bad, winnings and failures. No one is perfect in this world.”

Adding that, “I love how you talk about how you want the best for Uganda and Africa, your words are very powerful but you see the work are not. A man can say anything but to live that talk can be very hard and I see that you have failed more than you have achieved for the people so I think it’s time to go with love.”