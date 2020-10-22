Big Talent CEO Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo has swallowed his pride and admitted that he has failed to get a perfect woman with whom he can settle.

From experience, the singer recently promised that he will never date a Ugandan girl again;but despite his international exposure and fame, the BET Award winner has still failed to spot a perfect beautiful wife.

And through his social media page on Wednesday, the Tweyagale hitmaker admitted that he has bad luck when it come to relationships.

“Do you know that this rich man wedded! Congratulations to my main man. The Big Talent Manger Muhumuza Martin Beta and your beautiful wife Linda Pink, may grant you blessings. But me, I have failed to get a wife,” Kenzo said while congratulating his Manager Bets who wedded his longtime lover over the weekend.

The singer has so far been in two known relationships, with the last one being that with fellow singer Rema Namakula, but it ended so terribly especially on Kenzo’s side after Rema dumped him for a new man Hamza Sebunya with whom she got married to in November 2019.

Till now, the singer has never been in any serious relationship… at least not known in the media.