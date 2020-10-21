Bad Character boss Sadat Mukiibi aka Kalifah Aganaga has blamed the former President of Uganda Milton Obote for the failed engagement of Baganda youth in the country’s active politics.

Although there are hundreds of Baganda youth in politics, according to the singer, Obote messed up everything during the 1966 Buganda crisis thus causing a failure of the kingdom to support its youths in the country’s politics.

“My fellow Baganda people it was Obote who messed up our Kingdom in the 1966 Buganda crisis. The failure of Buganda to encourage and support the young Baganda into key political position of national administration,” he said

Adding that, “This is evident with the young Baganda musicians like me who were denied a chance to join.”

However, we can’t deny the fact that the singer has not yet gotten over with the fact that he was denied the National Unity Platform (NUP) Ticket to join the race of Rubaga South member of parliament come 2021, and now he has shifted his failed political venture to the fallen president.

Despite his claims, many Baganda youth have taken part in various active political positions and many have been successful. But Kalifah promised to go live on his page in a few days to talk more about the problems facing Buganda Kingdom in regards to politics.