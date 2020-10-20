Socialite Ali Marcus Lwanga aka God’s Plan has reportedly quit his on and off relationship with former NTV The beat host Sheilah Gashumba.

Since last weekend, God’s Plan has been throwing in hints through his various social media platforms to show that there are serious issues going on in his relationship with Gashumba.

On Saturday, the socialite shared a picture of him together with his ex-wife and children on Instagram and captioned it with heart emojis, leaving concerned social media users with lots of questions in mind.

Although some predicted that God’s Plan might have gone back to his ex-wife and children, others believed that he was maybe celebrating the full recovery of his family who were recently diagnosed with coronavirus.

But again on Monday, he shared another disturbing post on his SnapChat timeline, thanking God for helping him escape from prison.

“I feel like I just escaped from prison, dear lord thank you,” God’s Plan noted and although we are not sure of the Prison he was talking about, all his recent posts, statuses and timeline updates indicate that there could be trouble in paradise.

However, with this couple everything is possible for we can not deny the fact that they have staged so many breakups and makeups stunts to attract social media attention… this won’t be their first time.