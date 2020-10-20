Swangz Avenue’s diva Veronica Luggya famously known as Vinka has left her social media fans with lots of questions in mind after growing a mysterious booty.

Vinka has always been slim, slender with a relatively flat behind but on Monday, she shared a shocking picture on her Facebook page showing her booty which is three times bigger than what she used to have.

However, unlike her label mate Winnie Nwagi who has dimpled bums, Vinka’s booty is well packaged with no ‘potholes’ and this has left fans wondering if the singer used herbs, pills or exercise to enlarge her behind.

According to some comments on social media, Vinka’s fans asked how much her new booty cost her and where she managed to buy the herbs that made her butt bigger.

See comments:

Dex Muggo. This lady is now having booty, great appreciation to corona and lockdown

Dinaj Halili. But Vinka where did you get all that big booty

Toni Eazi. Where did you get those big bums from?

Jay K Jamil. Did she buy that big bum from a white man or she has been doing squats?

Naiga Hanifa. But Vinka always had that fresh behind but if you lose weight it also disappears and when you gain weight it re-appears.

Kaana Ka Mbaata. Vinka is this our bums or you just borrowed it.

Banza Mohammed. Am seeing a 1GB turning into a 4GB, thanks for relaxing at home because of Covid-19.

Maka. Something must be wrong with my eyes…I think I need a spec

Asianut Natalie. Vinka has a bum…. where did she get it from?

Nad Yah. How much did that booty cost?? Asking for a friend.

Diin Badr. Lets pray that your new booty doesn’t have a disease called Winnie Nwagi.