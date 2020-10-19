City socialite Sulaiman Kabangala aka SK Mbuga has continued to show the public that he is still close with wife Vivienne Chebet Mbuga despite the recent breakup rumours.

The couple has had several marriage ups and downs but they have always managed to find a way of coming on top of everything.

And on Sunday through his social media page, Mbuga shared a picture while having some light moments with his wife and noted that people should always choose wisely for every man is best described by the choices they make.

“Attitude is a choice. Happiness is a choice. Optimism is a choice. Kindness is a choice. Giving is a choice. Respect is a choice. Whatever choice you make makes you. Choose wisely,” he captioned.

Despite their current PDA (Public Display of Affection), Vivienne recently shared a disturbing post on her social media platform, accusing her hubby of domestic violence.

“Stop domestic violence. Since you hacked into my Instagram account, hack in this one too. Sometimes women stay with dysfunctional partners out of fear that the next woman will reap out of the hard work she puts in, nope,” she said.

And to add on Vivienne’s statement, celebrity stylist Kim Swagga also noted that he knew about the domestic violence acts that have been happening in Mbuga’s family but he remained silent about it because at one time Mbuga threatened to murder him.

However, despite the violence and breakup rumours, Mbuga couldn’t miss a chance of celebrating his wife’s new age and even showed ‘haters’ that they are still together and doing better.