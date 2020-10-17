Former NBS Ketchup show host Anita ‘Fabiola’ Kyalimpa has commented on allegations that she is pregnant.

The pregnancy rumours went viral after Fabiola’s recent glamourous surprise birthday party which was organised by her loaded boyfriend Mark Ronald in June this year.

In the birthday pictures, the former beauty queen was seen slightly fatter around the tummy area and she also had a general increase in her body size, so being pregnant was the only thing that could explain Fabiola’s absence on screens and increased tummy size.

But during an interview with a local media channel a few days back, Fabiola refuted the pregnancy rumours as she showed off her flat tummy.

Fabiola claimed that she is not and has never been pregnant as gossipers alleged. However, being madly in love with her boyfriend, they are considering the factor of being parents someday in the future.

And about quitting her TV job, the TV star further shared that she took a break from media to concentrate on her personal issues but will be back on screens with a brand new show on NBS TV.