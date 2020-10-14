Singer Angella Katatumba is not bothered about the said relationship between her ex-lover Daddy Andre and Nina Roz.

Words on the streets have it that Andre, real names Andre Ojambo found love in fellow singer Nina Roz and they have secretly been seeing each other.It’s also said that the ‘Tugende Mu Church’ hit maker is planning to make their relationship legal as he plans to visit Nina’s parents in a few weeks time.

However, Katatumba isn’t bothered about Andre’s new found love and during an interview with NBS Uncut on Tuesday, Katatumba said that she already moved on with her life and doesn’t care about anything that Andre does.

She nevertheless advised Nina Roz to force Andre into conducting an HIV/AID test to confirm his status before getting too far with him.

“I don’t follow emotions, and the white man says ‘one man’s meat is another man’s poison’. Andre wasn’t good enough for me but he is perfect for her, I don’t care what they do with their lives, I am happy in another relationship and don’t care what he does with his life too,” Katatumba said.

Recently Katatumba claimed that she dumped Daddy Andre after he refused to have an HIV/AIDS test.

“Things got crazy for him in January where he was burdened with a lot of problems. Amongst financial and man others. Andre’s former PA stole his money and his car and to make matters worse. I also left him in January because he completely refused to do the HIV test,” she said.