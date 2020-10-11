Ugandan’s multi award winning singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo is currently on cloud 9 after scooping a nomination in Muzikol Music Awards (MUMA) 2020.

MUMA is one of the biggest award ceremonies in Cameroon and for this year, Uganda will be well represented by Eddy Kenzo who was nominated for Best African act 2020.

The Big talent CEO will be battling with other African music giants who include Davido, Burnaboy, Innos’B, Shatta Wale, Diamond Platnumz, Teni, Wizkid, Master KG and Salatiel for the title.

Kenzo who couldn’t hide his excitement shared the wonderful news on his social media and rallied his social media family to vote for him, so that he brings the award home.

MUMA is an annual award gala that is aimed at rewarding and recognising distinguished performances and excellence in the African music industry.

The ‘tweyagale’ singer is not new to winning big awards as he is the only Ugandan artiste to win the Black Entertainment award (BET Award), Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award, among other international accolades, and by the power of votes, he will win MUMA too.