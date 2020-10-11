Singer also self proclaimed feminist, Sheebah Karungi has shared some interesting tips on how parents should raise their daughters.

Although she doesn’t have any child yet, the Team No Sleep (TNS) singing diva believes that working hard is much more important than seeking for male attention.

And through her social media platform on Saturday, the 30-year-old singer noted that parents should always teach their children to love themselves first before anything else.

“Please teach your daughters that there’s more to life than male attention. Teach your daughters to first love themselves and work hard for themselves then everything else will fall in place,” Sheebah said.

Sheebah has always been at the front line in advocating for the girl child and women emancipation, forcing some online in-laws to believe that her feminism lifestyle could be the reason as to why she is not in any relationship.

Though rumours always pinned her for having a romantic relationship with her manager Jeff Kiwa, the couple has always denied these allegations, saying that they only have a business relationship.

And to confirm that Sheebah is not into dating yet, a few days back she disclosed that she always satisfies herself sexually.

The Wankona hit maker made this public after her fan, a one Deguchi Gaya (Social media names) asked “but who is the nigga who chews this lady, honestly,” and Sheebah openly revealed via Facebook that “I chew myself #selflove.”