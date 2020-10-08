Singer Bruno K is not ready to let anyone go scot free after attacking his crush Faridah Nakazibwe.

This is evident in his latest strike against one of his female fans who called Faridah an old woman fit to be his mother.

“You left us young girls and went on meandering with an old woman, ain’t we fit to be with you?” a one Tasha Love Bea commented on Bruno K’s Facebook post.

In response, the ‘ntawa’ singer lashed out at Tasha by telling her off that the one she calls old is better than her by far.

“Tasha Love Bea no offence but some of you disrespect people way too much. The one you call old is better than you in books,beauty and good morals. If you had good morals you wouldn’t have disrespected your elder like that,” Bruno K fumed.

Early this year, Bruno K confessed his undying love for NTV Uganda’s media personality.

“Who wouldn’t love Faridah? She is one of the very few beautiful and intelligent women that I have known. It is a humor to be interviewed by her. When you are with someone who is mature, you love them differently,” Bruno K said.

Just when we thought it was a simple complement to the mother of two, Bruno K took it further as he hit the studio to record a song about their love in a song he titled Faridah.

In the song, Bruno K claimed that he had lost hopes of finding true love but Faridah made him believe in love again.

“I have met many people, I have moved around the world, but you are an angel, I have always failed to sleep but after meeting you all that ended. But baby you helped me a lot, you accepted to be my lover, you saved me from teddy bears who just seat on chairs. Faridah my lover, you are my one true love, I have lots of love for you,” the singer sings in some verses.