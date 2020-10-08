Veteran singer Moses Ssali famously known as Bebe Cool has disclosed why he no longer visits President Yoweri Museveni at State House.

During an interview with Spark TV’s Livewire show on Wednesday, Bebe Cool a renown strong supporter of Museveni and NRM said that he no longer goes to State House because now days the President is very busy with campaigns so he has no time to meet most people including him (Bebe Cool).

“Ugandans need to understand that this is a political time when the President is busy with campaigns, the right people he should be meeting in this period are politicians, not artistes,” the ‘wakayima’ singer revealed.

However, it should be remembered that last year, Bebe Cool together with the Presidential Advisor on Kampala affair Catherine Kusasira were allegedly bounced from State House and they were told never to go back unless they had a special appointment with the President.

The duo had wanted to meet the President to discuss preparations for him to meet all artistes – singers, actors, comedians – and other stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

But being usual State House visitors, the frustrated officials asked them (Kusasira and Bebe Cool) why they are always representing fellow artistes when it comes to meeting the President.

“Why do you want to always meet the President on behalf of all the artistes in Uganda? Show us evidence that you are backed by all Ugandan artistes, drama actors and comedians or if they authorized you to plan for them this function of meeting the President,” a source quoted the State House officials as having said.

The duo reportedly just stammered, forcing state house officials to ban them from having any private discussions with the President.

“We are done with them unless the President orders us to bring them,” source noted. “Otherwise they will only meet him on public gatherings or somewhere else but they will never be put on a State House program to meet the Head of State.”