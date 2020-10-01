Controversial socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa aka Bad Black has claimed that even though her musical dreams seems to have hit a miserable end, there are still some big name artistes she feels she is better than in the Country’s music industry.

Bad black made the claim during an interview with a local online TV station early this week as she unveiled her new musicians she had signed to fill the vacuum left by many musicians that she claimed had met their “musical death” of late.

Referring to her ‘mud guard’ song that miserably failed to impress music lovers, the former Luzira convict insisted the song was indeed a hit but it’s public envy by Ugandans that caused them not to embrace her exquisite talent in the field.

Nonetheless, Mama Jonah seems not bothered after all there are many big name musicians she would proudly weigh on the same scale with and still win them.

She singled out Bebe Cool for her first victim who she said his songs like ” Kookodonsiisi” ( meaning Coccidiosis) doesn’t make any sense according to her.

As for Bobi Wine, Bad Black said his music is still not that to brag about. She however excuses the NUP principal saying that right from the start, his calling was in politics and not in music. As such, Black expects the Kyadondo East Legislator to hit record heights in the political field which he seems to have been created for.

Kapacat is another musician that the faded socialite aimed her attack at. She insisted the singer is just a survival artiste whose music and fame would not last beyond today.

Even saying all that, Namuyimbwa clarified that she was not thinking of bouncing back into the music industry but all her passion for the game would be channeled towards supporting her new signings -. A dual of Code 1 and Ivan Data whom she strongly believes will replace legends like Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool who have embraced politics at the expense of music.