Mpaka Records CEO singer Wycliff Tugume aka Ykee Benda has revealed why he has taken long without releasing good music.

Apart from Turn Up da Vibe, a collaboration on which he featured A Pass, Benda’s 2020 songs like Mr Incredible, Corona among others have all failed to impress, and now the singer claims that it was all part of his plan.

Through his social media page last Friday, Benda defended himself saying that he took sometime off to concentrate on promoting Dre Cali, a new artiste who is signed under his music label.

The Munakampala singer further said that since Dre Cali’s song dubbed Ebisooka Ne’bisembayo has turned out to be a hit, he is now going to concentrate more on his music again.

“So I had to put my release program on hold so that I can concentrate on pushing Dre Cali to make sure that his song gets him to another step, and now that you’ve loved his song Ebisooka Nebisembayo, I can also release my project,” he said.

Benda added that in a few days, he will be dropping a new song called Ma Bebe.