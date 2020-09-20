Right or wrong, social media users always have answers to any questions provided it’s of interest to them.

And following the big story of the fire that caught Makerere University’s main Building on Sunday morning, concerned NBS After5 show host Douglas Lwanga took a question on his social media to find some answers from his fans.

“Who has burnt our Makerere, the Great Makerere?” Lwanga asked and his fans had a lot of theories to bring to life.

Some social media users blamed the fire outbreak on ‘mafias’, saying that people had developed a habit of asking academic papers from some politicians and they might be behind the fire outbreak, however others rejected this theory, claiming that academic documents are kept in the Senate building and ‘mafias’ can’t hit on a wrong target.

Others were of the view that maybe people who were behind the demolishing of Ndeeba Church of Uganda are still the same behind this fire outbreak.

And although police are still doing investigations to find out the cause of the fire outbreak, below are comments on what people think.

Marion Milan. Academic papers finished…You ask 4 the birth certificate Mulago next. Medard J Trump Apuuli. You find someone who demolished the church is the one here. coz I understand at one time someone said that Makerere is sitting on Buganda land.so let’s wait for MISO to get who did so. Wekilira Robert. For the state of wiring at Makerere is very alarming, last year I was given some work to correct the Lumumba wall but u look at the wiring, even our profession, got scared. more building is yet to catch fire unless the problem is solved by rewiring all that old buildings Antania Joe Pesh. M7 looking for audience recognition. He will later say “I will renovate the university myself” like he did with the Ndeeba church. Gwe ask ourselves why they have been postponing his dates of addressing the country until today when MUK is set on fire. Kati mbu aja kwogera Kunihira Lukia. Mafias at work, just a few hours to the presidential address and reopening of school, Makerere on fire. Something isn’t right, why is it that something happens when something else is about to happen??? Bridget April Tsd. You asked for his academic papers now they are burnt, wait till you ask for the birth certificate and see Mulago down. Jane Austen. But the academic papers are always kept in the senate building so you have made a wrong move…they burnt the wrong building. Prince Diego Patrick. Its planned thing by the government coz they don’t want to reopen schools and institutions but they got no excuse to give over it