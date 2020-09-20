Renowned Facebook blogger Raymond Soulfa alias Peng Peng has claimed that he has received millions of shillings from President Yoweri Museveni through the Anti Corruption Unit head Lt Col Edith Nakalema.

In his Facebook post on Sunday, Peng Peng thanked Lt Col Nakalema and President Museveni for the money saying that the transfer was successful.

He however, stated that he was going to ‘chew’ their money but he was not ready to betray Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine- the leader of National Unity Platform as they had requested him to do.

He added that the money the President and Nakalema sent him was too little before abusing them with obscene words.

“Thank you Afande Nakalema and President Museveni. I received the money the transfer was successful but sorry for disappointing you, I cant diss Bobi Wine. Balaam your my brother but I cant allow to be hated by Ugandans. The money you gave me was too little so you and your boss go and eat your mothers’ something something,” said Peng Peng

“Bobi Wine told us to eat your money but not to betray the struggle. And I’m sorry I will not return your money.”

Peng Peng is one of Bobi Wine’s social media soldiers who attack whoever disagrees with the presidential hopeful.

Who is Peng Peng?

Before going and settling in Stockholm, Sweden, Peng Peng used to stay in Zana along Entebbe Road.

According to his neighbours, Peng Peng was so stubborn. He used to head the kids in Zana and would always refuse those he hated from fetching water from the famous Zana well near the feared tree of ‘misambwa’ aka demons just opposite the Anglican church in Zana.

As one of the most followed blogger on social media, Peng Peng describes himself on Facebook as “a motivational speaker,Blogger,critic and entertainer.”

When it comes to verbal attacking, he does not spare anyone including the most feared figures in Uganda. The blogger is also known for his ability to tittle-tattle anyone whom he does not agree with.

On top of that, he claims to have Intel on all the dirty linen (sex tapes, nude selfies and sex innuendos) of every Ugandan on Facebook.

Peng Peng is Uganda’s most active and followed Facebook video content creator due to his numerous engagements with Ugandans across the globe.

A few years ago, he was singer Bebe Cool’s blue-eyed boy before their fallout and he would attack anyone who negatively attacked his boss.

Currently he is among the National Unity Platform/People Power political pressure group activists that are headed by Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

In 2018, when former Arua Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Abiriga was murdered, the blogger was among the suspects due to his offensive communication.

Peng Peng allegedly released a video supporting the attack on MPs who supported the removal of presidential age limit. He further stated that President Yoweri Museveni and NRM were behind Abiriga’s murder.

Abiriga and his brother Saidi Buga Kongo were shot dead by gunmen at a trading centre near kawanda, on Bombo road in June 2018.