Singer Sadat Mukiibi alias Kalifah Aganaga has vowed to make his nemesis Kato Lubwama lose the Rubaga South Parliamentary seat come 2021 general elections.

Kalifah who is also eyeing to run for the same seat claims that Lubwama has no academic papers required from anyone planning to join parliament and he is going to prove this.

These two, ‘Kalifah and Lubwama’ have been at loggerheads ever since the ‘ndabilawa’ singer revealed his plans of joining politics, and currently their verbal fight has taken a new twist.

“After abusing me for being poor and stupid, I now challenge you. I have written to the Uganda Electoral Commission to give me your Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results, and after receiving those results, I will display them all over social media,” Kalifah said during an interview on Wednesday.

Kalifah further said that he will do whatever it takes to see that Kato Lubwama doesn’t appears on the 2021 ballot paper.

He threatened that if EC fails to give him Lubwama’s results, he will write to Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), and if they also refuse to comply with his request, he will work with Lawyer Male Mabirizi to have these results shared.

Despite Kalifah’s threats, Lubwama recently said that he has no time for the singer because he still needs to learn how to shower and polish his big shoes before he can talk about politics.