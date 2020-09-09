Truth will set you free! This is possibly a saying which singer Gereson Wabuyi aka Gravity Omutujju has decided to go with following the Covid-19 crisis.

For almost six months of no business ever since public gatherings were put on a hold following the Coronavirus pandemic, Gravity has confessed that just like other artistes, he is also struggling, but at least he is happy.

“I don’t fake my lifestyle, I’m struggling and happy at the same time,” he shared on his social media page on Wednesday.

Although Gravity claims to be struggling, we are not sure which kind of ‘struggling’ he means because recently he unveiled a brand new Toyota V8 ride and even bragged that it wasn’t a gift for he had bought it with his hard earned cash.

We can’t rule out the fact that many artistes are financially struggling but recently, artists under their organisation National Culture Forum (NCF) petitioned the Ministry of Gender and Culture to establish a fund that will help the creative industry to recover post the Covid-19 pandemic.

And in that petition which was signed by prominent artistes who included Mariam Ndagire, Joanita Kawalya, Ragga Dee among others, they noted that Covid-19 control measures have grossly affected Culture and Creative Industry (CCI) thus risking its future.

Basing on words on streets, an amount of Shs9 billion was collected by a certain group of artistes, but many have not yet received a share on this money.