Black Market Record Singer Andrew Ojambo aka Daddy Andre takes our weekly title for the best artiste.

Daddy Andre started off this season with a terrible sex harassment scandal which people thought would destroy his reputation or fame, and when we thought it’s all over, his former girlfriend Angella Katatumba also came out and exposed him for having refusing to conduct an HIV/AIDS test,citing it as a reason for their breakup.

But none of those scandals stopped Andre from working hard to silence his bad publicity with good music, and currently if you talk about Andre’s name, the first thing that comes in people’s minds is his hit song dubbed ‘Tugende Mu Church’.

This song has for a while been listed as one of the biggest trending jams on most of the radio stations, TVs, among other music charts all over the country and it surely deserves it all.

This love ballad is off Daddy Andre’s album called See Me So, and so far it has 729449+ views on Youtube, 311,426+ views on DJ Erycom, 423676+ views on Howwe.biz among other money paying music platforms.

Another special thing about this song is that it was written, produced and mastered by Andre himself, and for the video he worked with Sasha Vybz.

Tugende Mu Church aside, Andre’s ‘tonelabila’ collaboration with Angella Katatumba is also still rocking the media waves and as we talk now, this song has already hit 1 million views on Youtube.

Watch video: