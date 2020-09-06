If you thought that the battle between singer Eddy Kenzo and his former friend Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine is over, well you thought wrong.

By the looks of things, unforgiving Kenzo, real name Edrisa Musuuza has not forgotten the blue tick humiliation and how Bobi Wine’s fans trolled him for trash talking their Presidential candidate.

Now with constant troubles and question marks around Bobi Wine after several of his ‘friends’ defecting from his National Unity Party (NUP), Kenzo saw a perfect opportunity to remind people about the morals of leadership.

“The moral of leadership, those who humble themselves will be exalted. but those who exalt themselves will be humbled,” Kenzo said through his social media page on Saturday.

Although, he did not disclose the politician to whom he was directing this message, we cannot rule out the Kyadondo East Legislator given their recent leaked audio saga.

Kenzo has been at loggerheads with Bobi Wine, after he accused him of not responding to his Whatsapp messages, he even threatened to leave Uganda and go somewhere else if the latter ever becomes the President of Uganda.

“When Bobi becomes the President, I swear I will just leave the country. I was told that in the meeting that artists had with Bobi wine, many spoke ill about me and since then I’ve been trying to talk to Bobi to clear up my name but he is avoiding me. I sent him a voice note, it showed me that he heard it but just refused to reply, now which kind of leader can he be if he can’t listen to his people,” angry Kenzo said recently.