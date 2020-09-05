Veteran media personality Bina Babie has showered singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo with praise following his new appointment as the Tourism Ambassador of Uganda.

Dembe FM’s vocal queen noted through social media on Saturday that Eddy Kenzo’s face always reminds her that sometimes academic papers aren’t enough, but the greatest asset is always someone’s personality.

“There are faces that are NOT only good to look at but also a reminder that the greatest asset isn’t the number of Degrees, Masters or PhDs we have, but a heart full of love,” Bina Babie said.

She added that, “An ear willing to listen and a hand willing to help others. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you His Excellency Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo, the Ambassador of Tourism in Uganda,” she said.

It’s not a secret that Kenzo holds no academic papers given the hustling ghetto life that he grew up in as a child, but he has never felt sad or sorry about his sketchy past, nor the education he failed to attain but rather he used it as a stepping stone to better himself.

And without any Bachelors Degrees or Masters, Kenzo is arguably the biggest music export in Uganda, he has won several prestigious international Awards and recognition more than any other artiste in Uganda. Recently, the singer was even appointed as the Tourism Ambassador of Uganda following his ‘international’ status.