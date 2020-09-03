Leone Island CEO Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone has turned into a laughing stock on the internet following his rubber band tied wrist watch.

A few days ago, this Kampala City Lord Mayor hopeful was teargased hard by police after failing to follow the Ministry of health Covid-19 guidelines during the grand opening of his new office in Mengo Balintuma.

Not ready to fall victim again, Chameleone got a solution to the teargas problem and bought himself an expensive face mask, in case the same incident ever happens.

He shared a picture on his social media page wearing the mask but he forgot one detail “the old wrist watch”. being ‘Mr solution’, its evident that Chameleone couldn’t throw his watch away as he instead tied it with a rubber band to prevent it from falling.

Since no issue is safe on social media; instead of his fans focusing to the singer’s new face mask, all the attention was diverted to the rubber band on the wrist watch.

In some comments, Chameleone was applauded for not being wasteful as he clearly showed it when he got an immediate solution for his old watch instead of just throwing it away.

See Comments;

Zaytoon Usufu. With that rubber band you can’t fail to make then hurt…hahaha/. Semakula Augus Morris. But Lord Mayor, that ka rubber band on the watch is lacking. Carsky Testimony. Is that a rubber band on your watch? Lexie K Benda. Lord Mayor what happened to your watch? But I love the backup rubber band. Jonathan Kayima. But Lord mayor you used a rubber band to tie your watch, we love you anyway. Hard Disk. Its true you are hurting them, with that rubber band you tied on your watch they can’t fail to be hurt.