Renowned media personality Miles Rwamiti has resigned from his job at Nation Media Group.

Rwamiti has been hosting a music show-‘Koona ne Miles’ aired on Spark TV every Friday.

In his letter dated 28th August, 2020, Rwamiti informs his bosses that he will be leaving his work on 31st October.

“As you are aware, I have served for 8 years. Although I would have loved to resign with immediate effect in order to pursue my other life options without making the organization feel uncomfortable with me, I have been advised that my length of service binds me to only resign with a minimum notice period of two months,” Rwamiti said in a statement.

Rwamiti joined Nation Media Group from Vision Group where he worked as a presenter of Bukedde TV, Radio and also a writer for Bukedde news paper.

Rwamiti has also been producing various shows on Spark TV since its inception.

Meanwhile, Rwamiti is planning to contest for Hoima Municipality Parliamentary seat in 2021 general elections.