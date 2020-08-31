Singer Navio Kigozi has revealed how his wife Matilda Kigozi reacted after the viral video in which he ‘ashamed’ fellow singer Winnie Nwagi.

We can’t forget that viral video in which Nwagi was seen dirty dancing, twerking her big butt and hips on Navio’s ‘area’, but instead of the ‘njogereza’ singer enjoying the moment, he just stepped aside leaving Nwagi in total shame.

Although many people applauded Navio for being respectful to his marriage and wife, Navio said that when Matilda saw the video she laughed, not about how her husband snubbed Nwagi, but how social media gave too much attention on that issue.

“At first, she ignored it, but when it grew bigger on social media, she just laughed so hard about it because she did not expect it to grow that far. My wife and I are big fans of Nwagi, so the incident did not mean a thing to us,” Navio said during an interview with a local radio station.

Recently when this video became an issue on social media, Navio noted that he wasn’t avoiding Nwagi as some people alleged, but he only stepped aside to check on the pictures which the camera guy had taken.

“Issues with that viral video clip going on, I’m here to clarify on the. It was a simple photo shoot, pausing for pictures with a fellow artist wouldn’t be bad!! And I wasn’t avoiding her I just stepped a bit to check on the photos the camera guy was taking, thank you,” he said recently.