Songstress Iryn Namubiru is currently on cloud-9 after being appointed as the new French Language Ambassador in Uganda.

The singer was awarded with the honour on Friday during the Francophone and Francophile event that took place in Kampala.

Excited about the new milestone, Namubiru took it on her social media platform and vowed to use the best of her abilities to promote the French culture and Language in Uganda.

“Here with the French Ambassador today, I am very honoured and humbled to be one of the ambassadors of the French Language in Uganda. I will play my role of promoting the French Language and Culture to the best of my ability,” Namubiru said.

Namubiru has a strong connection with French Culture as she was married to a French man, her children are French nationals and she also has dual citizenship, possibly for this and many more reasons, France Embassy in Uganda believes that she is the perfect person for the role.

“Iryn Namubiru Morel and Suzan Kerunen have been named Ambassadors for French Language in Uganda as Ambassador Jules-Armand Aniambossou hosted Francophone and Francophile artists’ musician and singers discovered or raised with the support of the Embassy of France,” they said.