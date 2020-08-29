Viewers of NBS/Sanyuka TV were on Thursday treated with heavy doses of laughter when Presidential Advisor on artistes and youth Jennifer Nakanguubi alias Full Figure revealed to the public that she sat her Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) from Ndejje University.

Full Figure made the shameful revelation during a TV interview with NBS/Sanyuka TV’s “uncut kalakata” celebrity gossip show whereupon she was was asked to clarify on her suitability for the position of Member of Parliament.

She has for over some months now been rumoured to have vested interests in Nabilah Sempala’s Kampala Woman MP seat though it’s not clear whether the Presidential Advisor will go ahead to participate in her party (NRM)’s primaries to face off with Stella Nyanzi who has already been confirmed by her FDC party.

“I sat my A level from Ndejje. From Ndejje University, ” she confirmed to the viewers.

Full Figure however seemed to have lost her calm when the host insisted on pinning her for more explanation on how she could have sat for A’ level from a university.

” You are not the Electoral Commission to ask me such questions. I can only answer them if asked by the EC but not you please. ” Full Figure fumed.