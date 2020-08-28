B2C Entertainment aka Kampala Boyz have won our title of artiste of the week following their hit song dubbed Munda Awo.

This week has had some tight song competitions with Sheebah’s Ninda, Daddy Andre’s Tugende mu Church, Crystal Panda’s Ebiluma Abayaye among other trendy songs/artistes battling for the same spot but numbers don’t lie, and it’s why we believe B2C Entertainment deserves our weekly title.

We can say that this singing trio, comprising of artiste Delivad Julio, Bobby Lash and Mr Lee did a great job on this song, and we can evidently say that this is their biggest hit single so far (according to numbers).

This song was released about two months ago but its still enjoying all plays like it was released yesterday, possibly this explains why it’s still topping most radio, Television and other music platform chats as number one.

On YouTube alone Munda Awo has 1.54+ million views, 619322+ downloads on Howwe.biz, 355,281+ on DJ Erycom among other ‘money paying’ music platforms.

The song was produced by Nessim Pan Production of Shot Gun Studio, the video was done by Aaronaire On Set, they were dressed and styled by Abryanz Fashion Collections. The video also featured NTV Uganda’s Lynda Ddane who acted as the vixen.

Checkout this video on Youtube: